8 May 2024

Clifden and Galway City among longest waiting times for driving tests

Clifden is one of the areas in the country with the longest wait times for driving tests.

While Galway City’s Westside centre also has above average wait times for tests.

The national average wait time for a test stands at 15 weeks, according to recent figures from the Central Statistics Office

Those looking to take their driving test in the Clifden area are facing a wait time of 21 weeks.

While learner drivers seeking to take their test at the city’s Westside centre will be waiting for 18 weeks on average.

Those in areas such as Loughrea, Carnmore and Tuam are fairing better than most in the country, with wait times of between 11-13 weeks.

The longest wait times can be found in parts of Dublin, with learner drivers waiting up to 31 weeks in Dun Laoghaire.

While the shortest times on average can be found in Barony, Co Limerick.

