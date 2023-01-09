Clifden among centres with lowest NCT pass rate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Clifden is among the NCT centres with the lowest pass rate in the country.

It had a pass rate last year of 44 percent, coming behind only Cavan town on 42 percent and the lowest in Derrybeg in Donegal on 40 percent.

The NCT test centre in Deansgrange in South Dublin had the highest pass rate of 62 percent

The figures compiled by Independent.ie also reveal that a total of 14 testing centres had pass rates below 50 percent.

Deansgrange was the busiest testing facility last year, seeing 86,374 cars come through its doors.

This compares to just 3,326 vehicles tested in Cahirciveen, Co Kerry, which had a pass rate of 51.74 per cent while the national average was 54.29 per cent in 2022

A total of 14 testing centres had pass rates of below 50 per cent while the national average was 54.29 per cent in 2022 up more than 1.5pc on the previous year.