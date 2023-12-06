Galway Bay FM

6 December 2023

Clerical and admin staff at UHG to join national protest outside hospital today

Clerical and admin staff at UHG to join national protest outside hospital today

Clerical and admin staff will be protesting outside University Hospital Galway at lunchtime today

It’s one of a series of protests taking place across the country today and tomorrow, with staff demanding a halt to a HSE ban on recruitment

UHG staff will be outside the hospital between 12.45pm and 1.45pm

Ashley Connolly from the Fórsa Trade Union’ says their members are crucial to the delivery of the service – and not just an ‘add on’.

