6 December 2023
Clerical and admin staff at UHG to join national protest outside hospital today
Clerical and admin staff will be protesting outside University Hospital Galway at lunchtime today
It’s one of a series of protests taking place across the country today and tomorrow, with staff demanding a halt to a HSE ban on recruitment
UHG staff will be outside the hospital between 12.45pm and 1.45pm
Ashley Connolly from the Fórsa Trade Union’ says their members are crucial to the delivery of the service – and not just an ‘add on’.