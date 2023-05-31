Clean Coasts launch new campaign in Galway to tackle smoking related litter.

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Clean Coasts, an Irish Environmental charity, are launching a campaign urging the people of Galway to dispose of their smoking related litter correctly.

Cigarette butts are the most common item found on our beaches, not only are they unsightly but they also contain hazardous chemicals that can cause long term mortality in marine life.

They are often assumed to be biodegradable. However, one cigarette butt may take over a decade to decompose.

This campaign comes in conjunction with World No Tobacco Day, which is today.

Galway has 6 Blue Flag Beaches and 6 Green Coast award beaches, everybody plays a key role in protecting them.

Olivia Jones from Clean Coasts urges the people of Galway to get involved with the campaign.