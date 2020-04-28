Clarity needed over how Green Party demands will affect Galway Ring Road

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Senator has said clarity is needed over how the Green Party’s demands for government will affect the city ring road.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are expected to formally respond to the Green Party’s letter on government formation today.

But Fine Gael Senator Seán Kyne says the party must clarify how a 7 per cent year-on-year reduction in carbon emissions will be achieved.

Senator Kyne has particular concerns over reports that the Green Party will demand the scrapping of major infrasturctural projects such as the Galway Ring Road to achieve this goal.

He says climate change must be tackled but scrapping the ring road would be a reckless move.

