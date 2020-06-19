Clarinbridge N.S. wins national online innovation award for teaching during lockdown

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Scoil Mhuire National School in Clarinbridge has won a major national award in its use of the video conferencing system Zoom in teaching students during lockdown.

The ‘Zoom in Education’ competition was open to primary and secondary schools across the country and is run by Limerick based company, Integrated Media Systems (IMS).

Over the past few months of lockdown, IMS have been providing schools across the country with Pro Zoom licenses, while running training webinars for school staff.

The company launched the competition to celebrate how teachers nationwide have been developing and innovating their lessons for children stuck at home.

18 primary and secondary schools from across Ireland produced a 2 minute video of how their schools were using Zoom creatively.

Five schools were then shortlisted, with Clarinbridge receiving the top place in an online judging session yesterday.

The school has now won an all in one Zoom Room screen worth €5000 that will enable entire classrooms to take part in future zoom lessons or talks online.

The Clarinbridge entry was created by teachers Caroline Burke, Susan Rushe and Ellen Walsh, with support from Principle Seán Holian.