Clarinbridge information evening to discuss living with brain injuries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public event will be held in Clarinbridge tomorrow to discuss life after serious brain injuries.

The information evening is organised by Clarinbridge Nursing Home and will include expert speakers from the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dublin.

They’ll explore the rehabilitation journey that faces patients who suffer an acquired brain injury, or ABI.

The public event will take place at Clarinbridge Nursing home tomorrow afternoon at 2

Director of Nursing at Clarinbridge Nursing Home, Nuala Connolly, says it's vital that people are aware of the supports available