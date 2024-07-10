Galway Bay FM

10 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Councillor hits out as temporary flood measures deemed unnecessary in Clarinbridge

A completed survey on potential flood defenses in Clarinbridge in the aftermath of Storm Debi isn’t expected for at least another year.

At a meeting this week, local councillor Martina Kinane wasn’t happy with a confirmation that short-term measures won’t be looked at in the meantime.

The Fianna Fail councillor was told that it was deemed highly unlikely that a repeat event would happen within the next year or so.

Councillor Kinane says she doesn’t accept that.

