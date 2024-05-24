Clarinbridge author celebrates Children’s Books Ireland award

Clarinbridge local, Serena Molloy, is celebrating her win at the KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards.

Serena is 1 of 6 winners and recieved The Eilís Dillon Award for her début book ‘Wider Than the Sea’.

The children’s book follows the story of an unlikely friendship between a girl and a dolphin, with illustrations by George Ermos.

The book features dyslexic-friendly blank verse and celebrates neurodiversity and empathy.

Serena has been speaking to FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan about her award-winning childrens book: