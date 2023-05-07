Clarin College From Athenry Qualifies For Junk Kouture World Finals In London

A Galway school has qualified for the World Finals of Junk Kouture in London following the Irish Finals held in the 3Arena on Friday Night.

Ragnor Rí designed by Leah Higgins and modelled by Joshua Whelan of Clarin College, Athenry, was one of ten winners named by the judging panel from an entry of 80 up-and-coming eco-conscious creators and they will now battle it out against 50 other teams from Abu Dhabi, London, Paris, Milan and New York in London to become the World Designer of the Year!

The design was made from recycled faux furs and leather offcuts, car timing belts, broken studs and buckles from a local shoemaker embellish the design. The design is adapted to meet the mobility and wearability needs of a wheelchair user.

There will be one other design from the West of Ireland as STEMinist designed by Vanessa Kielty, Martha Nugent and Mary McNulty of Elphin Community College, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, also made it through to the world finals.

The ten winning designs were chosen by a panel of Louis Wash, Keilidh Cashell, Tara Kumar and Stephen McLaughlin to compete at the 2023 Junk Kouture World Final in Ovo Arena Wembley in London on 12th October.