Clarin College Athenry students win place at Junk Kouture World Final in London

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Clarin College Athenry students have won a place at the Junk Kouture World Final in London in October

‘Ragnor Rí’ designed by Leah Higgins and modelled by Joshua Whelan is made from recycled faux furs and leather offcuts, car timing belts, broken studs and buckles from a local shoemaker

Leah says the design is adapted to meet the mobility and wearability needs of a wheelchair user

Her design is one of 10 chosen to represent Ireland by a panel of judges including Louis Walsh

The 10 will battle it out against 50 other teams from Abu Dhabi, London, Paris, Milan and New York in London to become the World Designer of the Year