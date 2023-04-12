Claregalway’s Xerotech to fill half of 100 new jobs within next 12 weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claregalway-based tech firm Xerotech is to fill half of the recently announced 100 new jobs over the next 12 weeks.

Xerotech, founded in 2015, currently employs 150 people at its facility in the Claregalway Corporate Park.

It manufactures batteries for use in non-passenger vehicles, including construction, mining and heavy goods vehicles.

It announced 100 new jobs last week – and has now confirmed half of those will be filled over the next 3 months.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Dr Barry Flannery, CEO of Xerotech, said the industry is going from strength to strength and they plan on further expansion.