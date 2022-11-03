Claregalway to host public meeting of County Joint Policing Committee

GBFM Newsroom – A public meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee will be held in Claregalway this month.

The JPC consists of members of An Garda Siochana, Galway County Council, and the Oireachtas, as well as community reps.

The forum allows for discussion, consultation and recommendations on policing matters around the county.

The public meeting takes place at the Claregalway Hotel on Monday, November 14th, at 7pm.

Councillor Jim Cuddy is chair of the County JPC – he says it’s very important that the public attend.