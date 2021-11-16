Claregalway survey finds traffic congestion greatest deterrent for local consumers

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A survey has found that traffic is the number one deterrent for people who wish to shop or socialise in Claregalway.

The survey has been led by community group Claregalway.info

The survey found that improved traffic flow and less vehicle traffic would encourage more people to shop or socialise in Claregalway village on the outskirts of the city.

The greatest number of respondents at 30% referenced traffic jams as the main reason they would avoid the area.

Over 50% of those surveyed said they would support a 50 kilometre per hour speed limit through the village.

When examining transport options linking Claregalway and Galway city, respondents cited their preference for bus, cycleway or light rail options.

The analysis also collated feedback on the public amenities seen as important for the area with a playground, cycleways, trees and biodiversity, public seating and a running track among the principal ideas put forward.

Respondents provided feedback from various townlands including Lakeview, Cahergowan, Summerfield, Cregboy and Waterdale.

Spokesperson for Claregalway.info Josette Farrell says the feedback will be provided to the county council in a bid to drive the changes that the local community see as vital for the suburb.