Claregalway public meeting to discuss integration of Irish into local businesses

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting to discuss how businesses in the Claregalway Gaeltacht can integrate Irish into their operation will take place in the village tomorrow.

The event is part of the Irish Language Plan being developed for the Gaeltacht area covering Annaghdown, Claregalway and Carnmore.

Last year, Udaras na Gaeltachta accepted an application from a local volunteer committee to prepare a language plan over the next two years.

The public meeting will take place at Claregalway College tomorrow evening at 8.30.