Claregalway Principal urges parents to discourage teenage gatherings ahead of leaving cert exam cycle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway principal has urged parents to keep a close eye on teenage gatherings as many prepare to sit their final State exams in the comings weeks.

Principal of Coláiste Baile Chláir Alan Mongey was speaking following recent gatherings in the Claregalway area, after which some cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the community.

Principal Mongey has appealed to parents to minimise gatherings to ensure the run up study period to the leaving cert and the exam period is not jeopardised.

The 2021 leaving cert exam cycle is due to begin on June 9th with English paper one.

A text was issued to parents following notification of a small number of confirmed cases.

Principal Mongey told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that the vast majority of students who went for tests have come back negative and are set to return to the school setting in the coming days.

He said the last year has been very difficult for students but for now teenagers should stick to controlled social outlets at school and in outdoor sport settings for the coming weeks….