Claregalway Principal questions out of hours Department support for COVID 19 case handling

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Principal of Colaiste Baile Chlair has questioned the out of hours support available from the Department of Education for dealing with confirmed cases of COVID 19.

Principals want to be reassured that if they learn of a case of COVID-19 in their school outside of working hours, that they will have sufficient out-of-hours support.

It comes as public health officials have asked schools to provide an out-of-hours contact number in case a member of staff or a student tests positive.

In a tweet, Principal Alan Mongey said that school leaders will do all they can to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He adds that he received an email from the Department requesting his mobile to be on call in evenings and weekends in case of a COVID case but has questioned whether the Department can provide a contact in return.

Fifty-four schools have identified cases since reopening earlier this month.

Principal Alan Mongey who is also President of the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals says the on-call issue needs to be addressed on both sides….