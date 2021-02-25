Claregalway manufacturer to create 70 new jobs

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claregalway based manufacturer Xerotech is to create 70 new jobs.

The firm, based at Claregalway Corporate Park, will recruit the staff over the next six months.

Xerotech manufactures batteries for a wide range of uses, including defense, marine and industrial applications.

It says it is expanding due to increased demand for electrification in the non-road mobile machinery market.

This includes the acquisition of an additional 3 units at Claregalway Corporate Park, next to the current design centre.

Xerotech is also currently finalising the selection of a site in Athenry for a its European Gigafactory Complex, which will exceed 250,000sqm in its first phase.