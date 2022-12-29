Claregalway man wins national award for sustainability idea for Bus Eireann

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Claregalway man has won a national award for a sustainability idea for Bus Eireann

Dermot Hession, who works at Ceannt station in Galway city, was honoured at the company’s Go the Extra Mile awards

Dermot won the Bright Idea Award for his suggestion that Bus Eireann introduce reverse vending recycling machines.

They assist in reducing single use plastics which helps Ireland meet EU targets and promote a wider circular economy.

The first reverse vending machine was introduced in Letterkenny bus station in July, and a second soon followed in Busáras, Dublin.

There’s also a charity element to the initiative and €6,000 was donated to Grow Mental Health for the duration of the trial.