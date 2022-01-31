Claregalway man killed in San Francisco crash named locally as Barry McGrath

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Claregalway man killed in a road crash in San Francisco on Saturday has been named locally as Barry McGrath.

Mr McGrath, who was 38 years old and from Cregmore, was reportedly a passenger in an Uber vehicle that collided with a stolen vehicle.

According to NBC, Barry McGrath was a passenger in a Honda SUV operating as an Uber vehicle when it collided with another SUV at around 7.30 on Saturday night.

He was taken to hospital where he later died, while the driver suffered non life threatening injuries.

The other car, an Audi SUV stolen earlier this month, fled the scene and police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A native of Claregalway, Barry McGrath was heavily involved in the San Francisco GAA community.

He had recently been appointed chairman at St. Josephs Hurling Club and also held positions in the Western Division of the North American GAA.

Barry is the son of the late John McGrath and Bernie McGrath and the community in Cregnmore is shocked by his untimely death in the US.

Photo – San Francisco GAA