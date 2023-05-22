Claregalway launch for major survey of West of Ireland teenagers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new survey of teenagers in the West of Ireland has found parents are more likely to tolerate underage drinking than smoking.

The latest Planet Youth survey, which is being launched in the Claregalway Hotel this lunchtime, asked 15 and 16 year olds about their experiences with alcohol, cigarettes and cannabis.

Childrens Minister Anne Rabbitte and Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy Hildegarde Naughton are attending the launch

The study took in the views of more than 4300 secondary school pupils across 91 schools in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon, during November of last year.