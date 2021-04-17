Claregalway firm Xerotech submits plan for new building

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Claregalway firm has submitted plans for a new building in the local corporate park.

It follows Xerotech’s recent announcements that it’s to create 70 new jobs.

Xerotech manufactures batteries for a wide range of uses including defence, marine and industrial applications.

It says it’s expanding due to increased demand for electrification in the non-road mobile machinery market.

The firm has lodged a planning application with Galway County Council to construct a new building.

This would include a warehouse, a first floor link corridor connecting the existing facility in Unit Six with the adjacent unit.

The application also seeks to fit out units to provide reception, canteen, welfare facilities, production and storage areas.

County planners are due to make a decision in the middle of next month.