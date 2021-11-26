Claregalway firm Xerotech secures approval for new building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Claregalway firm has secured planning approval for a new building in the local corporate park.

It follows Xerotech’s recent announcement that it’s to create 70 new jobs.

Xerotech manufactures batteries for a wide range of uses including defence, marine and industrial applications.

It says it’s expanding due to increased demand for electrification in the non-road mobile machinery market.

The new building is set to include a warehouse, and a first floor link corridor connecting the existing facility in unit six with the adjacent unit.

It also seeks to fit out units to provide reception, canteen, welfare facilities, production and storage areas.

County planners have attached 10 conditions.