Claregalway District Day Care Centre project secures additional funding

Written by on 19 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Claregalway District Day Care Centre has secured  71 thousand euro in additional government funding.

The centre has been operating since 2012 and caters for 60 service users.

The new build, currently under construction, will see services expand to cater for up to 125 per week.

14 independent living units will also be provided on the site which was donated by local farmer Mattie Cormican and his family.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Seán Kyne says the funding is in keeping with the Department’s Action Plan for the Irish Language 2018 – 2022.

The Minister estimates that Irish is the first language of up to 30% of the people who will avail of the services at the centre.

This round of funding follows the awarding of €350,000 in Government funding last month by Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly.

