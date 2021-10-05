Claregalway community survey to get feedback on future development of village

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A community survey has been launched in the Claregalway area.

The survey aims to gather feedback from the local community on their hopes for the future development of the area.

The survey went live on Sunday and has gathered over 100 responses to date.

The findings will be shared with the council executives and local representatives in a bid to develop the area in future.

The survey closes on Sunday October 17th.

It's being led by local community group Claregalway.info – the group's spokesperson is Josette Farrell who told Galway Talks there are many changes needed such as a children's playground