Galway Bay FM

6 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Share story:
Claregalway Castle hosts Annual Spring Garden Fair tomorrow

Claregalway Castle is to host its first event of the year tomorrow with the Spring Garden Fair.

The fair, which will run from 11am to 6pm, will feature many of Ireland’s best nurseries and rare plant specialists and for whom this will be their first event of the season.

The fair will give gardeners of all levels to the opportunity to speak informally to the experts who will provide advice and suggest the perfect plant choices for the garden: whatever its size, shape, or aspect, making it THE place to enjoy the summer ahead.

Garden Exhibitors will include Rare Plants Ireland, Gortkelly/Coldblow Nursery, Slug Gone, Mulhall Obelisks, Shady Plants, Burnafea Willow Works, Kilmurry Nursery, Irish Fuchsia Nursery, Leaf and Petal, Crooked Boot Farm and Nursery and Dangan Nursery.

Craft and other vendors will also be on site.

For more information on any of the above events see our Facebook page or call the Castle on 091 799 666.

Share story:

Status Orange Wind Warning in place for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Status Orange Wind warning for Galway and Mayo Storm Kathleen will bring gale force southerly winds, with some severe and damagin...

Strong local objections against significant housing developments in Barna

There have been strong local objections against two significant housing developments in Barna. Both plans are led by Peter & Seóna O’Fegan and woul...

Gardai seek public assistance in search for missing Headford man

Tuam Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from the Headford area. Ray Hosty, who is 55 year old R...

Ministers, TDs and party members arriving in Galway ahead of weekend Ard Fheis

Ministers, TDs and party members are arriving in Galway as Fine Gael is holding its Ard Fheis here this weekend at the Clayton Hotel in Ballybrit and at t...