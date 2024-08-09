Claregalway Castle and St. Nicholas Collegiate Church to benefit from €1m fund to develop gala venues

Claregalway Castle and St. Nicholas Collegiate Church are among 5 venues nationwide set to share in €1m worth of funding.

The fund aims to help the development of gala dinner venues in four of Ireland’s business event hubs – Galway, Dublin, Kerry, and the Shannon Region.

The €1m is being allocated through Failte Ireland for five venues – each described as having world class potential and the ‘wow’ factor.

In Galway, that’s Claregalway Castle on the banks of the Clare River, and St. Nicholas Collegiate Church in the heart of the city.

The other venues nationwide are Saint Mary’s Cathedral in Limerick, Custom House Quay in Dublin, and Killarney Brewing and Distilling.

The investment aims to develop and enhance each of the five venues, to allow them to host major international business events.

And it’s hoped the €1m outlay will be transformed into almost €70m worth of business events over the next five years.