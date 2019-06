Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A 5-month border collie from Claregalway has been named Galway Puppy of the Year.

Max is a working dog, from a blood line of cattle dogs but won’t start training until he is one year old.

After two months of public voting and over 66 thousand votes, 12 dogs were named as finalists in the competition run by Petmania.

Max, who is owned by Alan Holland, is said to be a placid dog, who loves to get rubbed and lick people’s hands.