Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died in a workplace accident in the city yesterday has been named locally as Brian Callinan.

Mr. Callinan, who was aged in his 30s from from Inagh, Co. Clare, was fatally injured while working at a construction site on the Monivea Road.

He was a carpenter by trade and was married with two children.

The Health and Safety Authority is investigating the fatal accident.