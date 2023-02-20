Clare Kerrane says upcoming cost of living package must support most vulnerable

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Clare Kerrane says the cost of living package must support the most vulnerable people in our society.

Final details of the latest package will be agreed by senior coalition members this evening, and unveiled tomorrow upon approval

The excise cuts on petrol and diesel are expected to be scrapped, while the tourism VAT rate could rise from 9 per cent to 13.5 per cent.

However the Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has hinted there could be a further one-off social welfare payment for vulnerable groups.

Sinn Fein’s spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kerrane says Minister Humphreys must help a number of groups: