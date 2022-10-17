Clare Kerrane renews criticism of delays to Additional Needs Payment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD has renewed her criticism of delays in processing Additional Needs Payment applications.

The payment is available to those who cannot cover their essential expenses with their weekly income.

Those who receive the payment do not have be in receipt of any other social welfare payment to qualify.

Raising the matter with Minister Heather Humphries in the Dáil, Sinn Fein Deputy Clare Kerrane said applications are still taking too long to process.

The Roscommon/Galway TD argued people in desperate need of the payment cannot afford to wait several weeks for a response.