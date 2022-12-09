Clár na gComhlachtaí launched at Connemara school by Junior Gaeltacht Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Today saw the official launch of Clár na gComhlachtaí, the Student Enterprise Programme, provided by Údarás na Gaeltachta in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI).

The hands-on business learning experience was launched in in Coláiste Cholmcille in the Connemara Gaeltacht today by Minister for State for the Gaeltacht and Government Chief Whip, Jack Chambers

Clár na gComhlachtaí encourages budding entrepreneurs in Transition Year in the Gaeltacht areas of Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, Kerry and Waterford to develop their own mini-enterprises and compete in a national final.