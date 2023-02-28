Claire Kerrane slams Housing Minister over waffle on housing crisis

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Local Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane has slammed the Housing Minister in the Dáil for his waffle on the housing crisis.

Addressing the chamber, she said the Government is ruining the lives of familes and children.

She further accused it of “dithering” over measures urgently needed, including an extension of the eviction ban.

During a debate on housing, Roscommon/Galway Deputy Kerrane took aim at Housing Minister Darragh O’ Brien.

She said he’s completely out of touch with the reality on the ground and turning the crisis into a political football.