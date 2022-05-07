Claire Ann Irwin crowned new Galway Rose

The new Galway Rose of Tralee is Claire Ann Irwin from Irwin’s Funeral Directors in Eyre Street, Galway. Claire Ann is now working in the family business as an embalmer and her natural personality won over the judges and crowd at the Clayton Hotel tonight. This is the moment MC Ollie Turner made the announcement…

After the excitement had died down, Claire Ann spoke to Ollie Turner about her amazing night…

Claire Ann Irwin on stage with MC Ollie Turner

Clare Ann Irwin – sponsored by Irwin’s Funeral Directors. Previously a primary school teacher, Clare Ann is an ambitious, hardworking and outgoing individual, who loves travelling, playing the piano and spending time with her friends and family. Clare Ann works full-time in her family-run funeral business in Galway City. She is not only the 5th generation in the business, but the first female funeral director and embalmer since its establishment in 1834. Sport has always played a massive part in Clare Ann’s life, representing Connacht in hockey, and both coaching and playing with her local GAA club St. Michael’s. Above everything, Clare Ann is a proud Galway Girl.