Claims weeds giving tourists poor impression of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The increasing presence of weeds on main roads are giving tourists a poor impression of the city.

That’s according to City Councillor John Connolly who says the weeds along the Seamus Quirke and Bishop O Donnell Roads need to be removed.

The Fianna Fail Councillor is calling on the local authority to deal with the situation.

He says it creates a poor vision of the city on the main route for tourists heading to Salthill or South Connemara.

Councillor Connolly says he can’t understand how it’s been allowed to deteriorate so badly.

