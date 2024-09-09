Galway Bay FM

9 September 2024

Claims traffic lights in Loughrea are better when out-of-order

Claims are being made that Loughrea is better off with a set of traffic lights being out of order.

The sequence of the lights at the West Bridge was changed over a year ago, and the alteration has been widely blamed for causing long delays in the town.

At the weekend, the lights were not functioning, and Councillor Moegie Maher claims it was the smoothest trafficking weekend he has ever seen in the town.

The lights are expected to be back in operation this evening, which Councillor Maher feels is a shame:

 

