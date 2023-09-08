Claims the increase in baseline funding for Galway councils falls short of expectations

Galway bay fm newsroom – It’s claimed the increase in baseline funding allocated to Galway City and County councils has fallen short of expectations.

Under the Government review, Galway County Council will get an additional €5.8m while the City Council will get an extra €1.5m.

It’s long been argued that Galway County Council has been underfuned for years.

While Senator Sean Kyne welcomes the extra funding, he says Galway’s allocations should be greater: