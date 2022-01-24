Claims that Loughgeorge junction is putting drivers at risk

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

There are claims that the Loughgeorge junction outside Claregalway is putting drivers at risk.

At the latest meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore municipal district, Councillor Jim Cuddy described the junction as ‘dangerous’, with fellow councillors James Charity and David Collins in agreement .

The junction on the N83 was built as a traffic calming measure but it’s argued that many cars are hitting off the curb due the narrow road.

Councillor Jim Cuddy argues the wide footpath at the junction is a road hazard.