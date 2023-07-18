Claims teenage shoplifting out of control in city centre

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Shoplifting around the city centre by young teenagers is out of control – and presents a real threat to future investment.

That’s according to city councillor and business owner Niall McNelis, who says it’s a particular problem among 13 to 16 year olds.

He claims one well-known store in Galway is losing almost half a million euro to shoplifting every year.

Councillor McNelis has also hit-out at what he’s termed a “sickening” ‘shoplifting challenge’ on social media platform Tik-Tok.

Speaking to Galway Talks, he argued the current rate of theft just isn’t sustainable.