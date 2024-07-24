Claims small businesses across county under pressure due to increasing “thieving and pilfering”

Smaller businesses across the county are being placed under unsustainable pressure by increasing levels of “thieving and pilfering”.

That was the opinion of Councillor Declan Geraghty at a meeting of County Hall this week.

He said he fully accepts that it’s not something Galway County Council has responsibility for – but felt it has to be talked about somewhere.

He referenced one supermarket in his own area that is recording a loss of almost €1 thousand a week due to theft.

Independent Ireland Councillor Geraghty says it really seems to be getting out of hand over the last two years.