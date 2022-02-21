Claims residents are being caught in”speed trap” on Oranmore Coast Road following speed limit changes

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway City Council is being urged to communicate better with residents following claims that people are being caught in a “speed trap” on the Coast Road between Oranmore and Galway City.

The speed limit on the route was recently changed from 80km/h to 50km/h.

Local City Councillor Alan Cheevers says he has been contacted by a number of local residents who have received speed fines for breaking the new speed limits, with claims that signage for the changed limit appeared overnight without notice.

Coucillor Cheevers says a number of residents who received speed fines now plan to appeal them, arguing a lack of notification from the local authority.