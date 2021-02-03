Claims report on Western Rail Corridor “doubled” cost of line extension

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s claimed that a recent report on the viability of extending the Western Rail Corridor from Athenry to Claremorris more than “doubled” the potential cost of the project.

The Earnst & Young report, published last month, found there is no case to be made for the extension for either passengers or freight.

But “West on Track” claims critical analysis of the EY report has revealed hundreds of errors, and further alleges the potential capital costs of the project were more than doubled.

The campaign group says it has now gathered a range of experts in fields including engineering, economic analysis and regional development strategy to thoroughly assess the report.

It’s confirmed the panel is now working on an alternative appraisal of the extension of the Western Rail Corridor, with publication expected in March.

Spokesperson Colmán O Raghallaigh believes the errors and omissions in the EY report are of an extremely serious nature.

He argues if left unchallenged, the West of Ireland could be seriously deprived of a potentially transformative resource…

