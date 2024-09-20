Galway Bay FM

20 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Claims rent pressure zone status for County Galway places Connemara tourism at risk

Share story:
Claims rent pressure zone status for County Galway places Connemara tourism at risk

Concerns are being raised that tourism in Connemara could be negatively impacted after it was announced that County Galway now meets rent pressure zone criteria.

The Residential Tenancies Board has highlighted County Galway and the Carrigaline in Cork as two areas which newly qualify for the status.

Rent Pressure Zones are intended to moderate the rise in rent, but this could pose problems for landlords who rent out their home for short term letting.

Connemara area councillor Máirtín Lee says it could result in some landlords needing to apply for planning permission to change the use of their property.

Speaking to our reporter Chris Benn, the Fianna Fáil Councillor says this could have a detrimental impact on tourism in Connemara.

Share story:

Fine Gael selection convention for Roscommon/Galway in upcoming election to take place tonight

The Fine Gael convention to select candidates for Roscommon/Galway in the upcoming general election will take place tonight. It gets underway at the Abbey...

Medical device company Integer opens new Parkmore centre and announces further expansion

Leading global medical device company, Integer, has announced its intention to expand further as it opens new $30m centre in Parkmore East. It has officia...

Green light for new community playground in Carnmore

Planners have given the green light for a new community playground in Carnmore. The project, led by Seán Mannion, will be located behind the community ce...

8 new recruits to go to Galway's regional Garda division

108 new gardaí have been sworn in, with 8 to go to Galway’s regional Garda division of the North West 80 men and 28 women graduated from the Garda ...