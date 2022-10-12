Claims public “hoodwinked” over delays to Martin Roundabout works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor claims the public have been “hoodwinked” – over significant delays to the works to transform the Martin Roundabout into a signalised junction.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the communication with the public has been sorely lacking.

The project was originally meant to be completed in August – but the deadline has since been revised to the end of the year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Cheevers says he’s not convinced that deadline will be met.

Local man PJ told Keith Finnegan it’s an active site and the way it’s being managed is unacceptable.