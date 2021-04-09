Claims proposed reduction to student levies will “set back sport at NUIG by 10 years”

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposed reduction to student levies at NUI Galway would set back sport at the university by at least 10 years.

That’s according to Director of Sport & Physical Activity Mike Heskin, who says ultimately it’s the students’ finances and their decision.

But he’s warned students should be fully informed of the potential impact the change would have.

A referendum will take place on Thursday April 22nd – it seeks to cancel the current levy of €224 and approve its replacement with a new €140 levy.

Included in the current levy adopted in 2006 is a contribution towards the cost of developing the NUI Galway Sports Centre.

Student Union President Padraic Toomey contends the capital cost of this project has been repaid and students shouldn’t still be paying for interest rates.

He also points out the sports centre is now a major asset owned by NUI Galway, that generates significant annual income.

In a statement, NUI Galway says the building of the sports centre was funded through borrowing, and the total cost was almost €23m – €5m of which was secured via philanthropy.

Director of Sport & Physical Activity, Mike Heskin, says if the levy reduction is passed, the money to repay the debt will have to be found elsewhere, and that’s where it will hit clubs, societies and other areas.

He also points out the changes would cut the levy contribution to the Student Project Fund by 75 percent – which has provided €1m for equipment over the past five years.

He says it’s ultimately the students finances and their decision to make – but students should be fully informed about the potential impact of the referendum.

Finally, he states there’s “no question” that this would set back sport at NUI Galway by at least 10 years.