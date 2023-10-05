Claims Portumna “held to ransom” over lack of action on former Shannon Oaks Hotel

Share story:

Portumna is being “held to ransom” over a long-running lack of action on the former Shannon Oaks Hotel according to Councillor Jimmy McClearn

The building was gutted in a fire in September 2011, in what was a serious blow for the economy of the town sited on the River Shannon.

Councillor McClearn claimed at the recent council meeting that the hotel has now been removed from the derelicts site register, and he demanded to know why.

He spoke to David Nevin and said he was “shocked” at the development.