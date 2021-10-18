Claims Portiuncula overcrowding is compounded by failure to deliver promised additional beds

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

It’s claimed the overcrowding situation at Portiuncula Hospital is being further compounded by the failure to deliver additional beds that were due to be opened last April.

Roscommon Galway TD Denis Naughten says despite being one of the smaller acute hospitals , in the last week Portiuncula has become the 7th most overcrowded hospital in the country.

Last week saw 93 patients spent the night on a trolley at the Ballinasloe facility while the INMO today reports a further 22 patients are awaiting beds there.

Deputy Denis Naughten says since Covid restrictions were introduced, Portiuncula has lost 10 percent of its beds and further beds that were promised this time last year have not materialised.