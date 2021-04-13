Claims plans for new hospital at Merlin Park “fall far short of what was planned”

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised that a long-discussed new elective hospital for Galway will fall “far short of what was planned”.

It follows a recent high-level presentation which focused on new ambulatory – or outpatient – elective only hospital facilities for Galway, Dublin and Cork.

The proposed hospital would be located on the grounds of Merlin Park and was until now widely understood to be a full new elective hospital.

It’s previously been touted as a 200 bed facility with 11 operating theatres that would cater to non-complex, short stay surgeries.

However, Senator Sean Kyne says the latest revelations indicate that it will be a day only facility with no inpatient beds.

He argues this plan is several rungs below a full service elective hospital and is very far removed from what was discussed in recent years.

It follows recent confirmation from the Saolta Hospital Group that a new emergency department at UHG is still years away from being realised.

Senator Kyne says Saolta – which oversees UHG and Merlin Park – isn’t happy with these proposals for Merlin Park – for more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…