Claims of “higgledy-piggledy” approach to new Emergency Department at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has raised the so-called “higgledy-piggledy” approach to a new Emergency Department at UHG with the Minister for Public Expenditure.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Catherine Connolly raised the issue of the long-delayed new unit, which will also incorporate maternity services.

She said it’s a €500m piece of infrastructure, but there’s ongoing significant confusion and lack of clarity over timelines for the project.

At present, a multi-million euro temporary Emergency Department is under construction to enable works on building the new block.

Deputy Connolly told Minister Michael McGrath that the way this is all playing out is far from ideal – and should be looked at.