Claims of contradiction with Minister’s response to school transport situation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Denis Naughten says there is a contradiction with the Education Minister’s response – regarding the school transport situation.

Demand for places on buses has risen due to school transport being made free, leaving many children without a space.

Deputy Naughten received assurance from Minister Norma Foley, indicating Bus Eireann will issue more tickets as extra buses and drivers are sourced.

However, the Roscommon Galway TD claims that is not matching what the bus service itself is saying: